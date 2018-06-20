Gauteng MEC Nkosi-Malobane being investigated for alleged intimidation of police

Nkosi-Malobane is accused of preventing officers from executing their duties while they were at her official residence.

JOHANNESBURG - The Integrity Commissioner is investigating whether Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane intimidated and threatened police officers investigating a case involving a family member.

While the details of the case have not been divulged, the MEC says that she would never abuse her position but insists that she has the same right as any ordinary citizen to speak out if police are ill-treating a victim.

Her spokesperson Ofentse Morwane: "She is of the view that nobody is above the law and has said that if people want to turn these allegations, an investigation can be conducted."