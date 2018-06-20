Popular Topics
FUL wants answers from Abrahams on Jiba’s presence at NPA

Nomgcobo Jiba was placed on special leave after the High Court ruled that the decision to withdraw fraud and perjury charges against her was unlawful and irrational.

FILE: Nomgcobo Jiba. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Nomgcobo Jiba. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Rights group Freedom Under Law (FUL) says it has written to prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams requesting an explanation after advocate Nomgcobo Jiba was spotted at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s headquarters.

Jiba, who is Abrahams’ deputy, was placed on special leave after the High Court ruled that the decision to withdraw fraud and perjury charges against her was unlawful and irrational.

FUL says Jiba has been sighted at the offices at least twice in the last six months.

The organisation says Jiba’s presence at the NPA’s headquarters in Pretoria is in clear violation of the December 2017 court order.

The court had set aside the decision to withdraw charges against Jiba and further found that former president Jacob Zuma’s decision not to suspend her was irrational.

The court held that Jiba’s presence at work under the circumstances should not be permitted.

Freedom Under Law says if reports that Jiba has visited the offices are true, the flouting of the court order demonstrates her unfitness to hold office.

The NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku declined to comment, saying if the organisation has written to Abrahams, it would have been done so in confidence.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

