Firearms, drugs recovered during police raid at Milnerton taxi rank
This follows a shooting on Tuesday in which one man was killed and six people were wounded.
CAPE TOWN - Police have recovered firearms and drugs during an operation at the Joe Slovo Taxi Rank in Milnerton.
Twelve taxis were impounded.
Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says: “Two firearms with live magazines were recovered, one suspect was arrested for the possession of drugs, traffic fines for various offences were issued and 12 minibus taxis were impounded.”
This follows a shooting on Tuesday where one man died and six people were wounded.
It is alleged the shooting was related to taxi conflict as a result of illegal operators in Joe Slovo.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Mapisa-Nqakula: SANDF firearms used in recent cash heist
-
Presidency confirms state to continue paying Zuma’s legal bill
-
ANC MP shot dead in Roodepoort
-
Eskom: Risk of load shedding remains high tonight
-
Sports Ministry welcomes findings on Ashwin Willemse walkout
-
FUL wants answers from Abrahams on Jiba’s presence at NPA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.