Firearms, drugs recovered during police raid at Milnerton taxi rank

This follows a shooting on Tuesday in which one man was killed and six people were wounded.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have recovered firearms and drugs during an operation at the Joe Slovo Taxi Rank in Milnerton.

Twelve taxis were impounded.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says: “Two firearms with live magazines were recovered, one suspect was arrested for the possession of drugs, traffic fines for various offences were issued and 12 minibus taxis were impounded.”

This follows a shooting on Tuesday where one man died and six people were wounded.

It is alleged the shooting was related to taxi conflict as a result of illegal operators in Joe Slovo.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

