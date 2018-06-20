Eskom wage negotiations with unions set to continue this week

Workers are demanding a pay hike of between 9% and 15% while Eskom has now offered a 4.7% wage hike.

CAPE TOWN - Wage negotiations between Eskom and unions are to continue this week.

Workers are demanding a pay hike of between 9% and 15%.

Last week, workers protested over the utility's decision not to increase their salaries this year.

However, this changed when Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan stepped in and the new wage offer is now at 4.7%.

The power utility says it was forced to implement load shedding stage 1 and stage 2 last week due to acts of sabotage. Eskom blamed the unions for sabotaging the system but they are denying the allegation.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe said: “The minister called all parties affected on Friday and said to all of us 'guys you need to make sure that you do something so that we have to end this issue of load shedding'. So, all parties together, that’s what we have now with this 4.7% adjustment.”

Eskom says more load shedding is expected over the next few days.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)