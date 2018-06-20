Popular Topics
Eskom tight-lipped on wage talks with unions

Labour unions say that Eskom's new wage offer of 4.7% was tabled yesterday, along with a four year agreement with inflation guaranteed.

FILE: Eskom's headquarters at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN

one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it would like to give the wage negotiations with labour unions a chance before making any public pronouncements but it appears that a resolution may be reached soon.

The power utility reportedly tabled a new wage offer of 4.7% for employees on Tuesday but would not confirm this.

NUM, Numsa and Solidarity have been in talks, on behalf of their members, with Eskom's top management over the initial decision to cut salary increases altogether for the year.

Labour unions say that Eskom's new wage offer of 4.7% was tabled yesterday, along with a four year agreement with inflation guaranteed.

This is a move which could see the wage dispute being resolved this week before the matter reaches the CCMA.

The unions are expected to give Eskom a response today.

However, Eskom has remained tight-lipped, saying that talks are set down until Thursday and that it would like to give the process a chance before making any public pronouncements.

At the same time, load shedding remains a risk for the next few days as Eskom inspects and restarts generating units that were shut down last week during the industrial action.

There were several reports of intimidation and damage to infrastructure, which Eskom says resulted in load shedding.

The unions have denied allegations of sabotaging the power system but say they remain determined to resolve the wage dispute.

