Eskom: Risk of load shedding remains high tonight

South Africans could experience controlled outages as a last resort once all other emergency reserves have been exhausted.

Picture: Freeimages.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has issued an alert saying the risk of load shedding remains high for Wednesday evening but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary.

South Africans could experience controlled outages as a last resort once all other emergency reserves have been exhausted.

The power utility says it will take several days for the system to recover after generating units were shut down and infrastructure was damaged during last week's industrial action.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says the system is already constrained.

“We have unfortunately lost some of our big generating machines and as a result, we have already instructed municipalities to be on alert in case we are going to have load shedding. If it does happen then, unfortunately, we will be implementing load shedding from 5 pm this evening until about to 9 pm.”

At the same time, it's being reported that the unions have rejected Eskom’s 4.7% offer for 2018 wage hike.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

