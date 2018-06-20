CT teens sentenced to 25 years in jail for train driver's murder
Jatheme Hamid and Dorian Diedericks, who are 18 and 19 years old, were convicted of robbery and murder in May.
CAPE TOWN - Two Bonteheuwel teenagers who murdered train drive Piet Botha have each been sentenced to an effective 25 years behind bars.
A third accomplice Cedric Andrews was found guilty of being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition and has been sentenced to an effective eight years imprisonment.
Botha was robbed and shot dead at Netreg Station in Bonteheuwel in July 2016.
Relatives of Hamid and Diedericks who packed the public gallery gasped and cried as Judge Mark Sher sentenced the pair for the murder of Botha.
#PietBotha His widow & 18 Y. O daughter, Tania & Nadia Botha outside court. LI pic.twitter.com/FBt9xjizCF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 20, 2018
The teenagers, who are members of the Young Dixie Boys gang operating in Bonteheuwel, showed no reaction when Sher read out their sentences.
Sher says the court has a duty to send out a strong message to gangsters that acts of violence will not be tolerated.
The judge has also addressed the deceased’s widow, Tania and 18-year-old daughter Nadia, telling them he hopes today will bring the family some type of closure.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
