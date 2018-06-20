CPI slows to 4.4% y/y in May

On a month-on-month basis, inflation slowed to 0.2% in May from 0.8% in April.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed to 4.4% year-on-year in May from 4.5% in April, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, fell to 4.4% year-on-year from 4.5%, while on a month-on-month basis it slowed to 0.0% from 0.6% previously.