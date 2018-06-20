Beaufort West opposition eyes another bid to oust DA

On Tuesday, the Western Cape High Court set aside a motion which led to the removal of the mayor and speaker stating it was illegal.

CAPE TOWN - The opposition in the Beaufort West municipality plans to bring another bid to take over power from the Democratic Alliance (DA).

On Tuesday, the Western Cape High Court set aside a motion which led to the removal of the mayor and Speaker stating it was illegal.

This means the DA’s Japie van der Linde has been reinstated as the Karoo town's mayor.

Van der Linde and the municipal Speaker were ousted after the African National Congress and Karoo Development Front formed a coalition and tabled the motion against them in February.

The DA has welcomed the court's decision. The party had approached the courts to set the motions aside, arguing proper procedure had not been followed.

Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell says: “The ANC and the Karoo party called the council meeting. They put a coalition together and took over the council. Now that process was illegal, and the Democratic Alliance council challenged that in the High Court. They’ve won the court case.”

But the KDF’s Noel Constable warns they'll bring another bid to oust the DA office bearers.

“We’re busy writing the motion again. We’ll table it and have the council meeting next week Wednesday or Thursday.”

Constable claims the DA does not have the interest of the community at heart.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)