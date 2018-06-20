ANC NWC in race against time to select new NW premier

The Constitution gives 30 days to elect a new premier after a vacancy emerges and that expires this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee is under pressure to select a candidate to take over as North West premier by the end of Wednesday.

On Tuesday, North West Judge President Monica Leeuw called for a sitting of the provincial legislature on Friday to swear in a new provincial leader.

This is after the ANC’s national executive committee failed to agree on one of the three names submitted by the provincial party this week.

The Constitution gives 30 days to elect a new premier after a vacancy emerges and that expires this weekend.

When the ANC NEC couldn’t agree on the three names, it then delegated the NWC, which is responsible for the daily runnings of the party, to make the final decision.

The NWC members will meet today to discuss the three names.

One member told Eyewitness News that they will deliberate on the names until there is concensus on one, as they're in a race against time.

They have to select a candidate who must then be sworn in in the provincial legislature on Friday when the 30-day deadline to appoint a premier expires.

If that becomes the case, the Constitution requires that the provincial legislature be dissolved.