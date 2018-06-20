ANC NWC in race against time to select new NW premier
The Constitution gives 30 days to elect a new premier after a vacancy emerges and that expires this weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee is under pressure to select a candidate to take over as North West premier by the end of Wednesday.
On Tuesday, North West Judge President Monica Leeuw called for a sitting of the provincial legislature on Friday to swear in a new provincial leader.
This is after the ANC’s national executive committee failed to agree on one of the three names submitted by the provincial party this week.
The Constitution gives 30 days to elect a new premier after a vacancy emerges and that expires this weekend.
When the ANC NEC couldn’t agree on the three names, it then delegated the NWC, which is responsible for the daily runnings of the party, to make the final decision.
The NWC members will meet today to discuss the three names.
One member told Eyewitness News that they will deliberate on the names until there is concensus on one, as they're in a race against time.
They have to select a candidate who must then be sworn in in the provincial legislature on Friday when the 30-day deadline to appoint a premier expires.
If that becomes the case, the Constitution requires that the provincial legislature be dissolved.
Popular in Politics
-
Presidency confirms state to continue paying Zuma’s legal bill
-
[CARTOON] Malema Applies the Pencil Test
-
DA back in power in Beaufort West
-
ANC gives Limpopo conference the green light
-
Malema’s comment about Indians damaging, unnecessary - says IRR
-
ANC's ‘new dawn’ post-Nasrec questioned amid factional battles
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.