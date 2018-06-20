ANC NWC in race against time to select new NW premier

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

ANC NWC in race against time to select new NW premier

The Constitution gives 30 days to elect a new premier after a vacancy emerges and that expires this weekend.

The ANC's national executive committee meeting in Centurion on Monday. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
The ANC's national executive committee meeting in Centurion on Monday. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee is under pressure to select a candidate to take over as North West premier by the end of Wednesday.

On Tuesday, North West Judge President Monica Leeuw called for a sitting of the provincial legislature on Friday to swear in a new provincial leader.

This is after the ANC’s national executive committee failed to agree on one of the three names submitted by the provincial party this week.

The Constitution gives 30 days to elect a new premier after a vacancy emerges and that expires this weekend.

When the ANC NEC couldn’t agree on the three names, it then delegated the NWC, which is responsible for the daily runnings of the party, to make the final decision.

The NWC members will meet today to discuss the three names.

One member told Eyewitness News that they will deliberate on the names until there is concensus on one, as they're in a race against time.

They have to select a candidate who must then be sworn in in the provincial legislature on Friday when the 30-day deadline to appoint a premier expires.

If that becomes the case, the Constitution requires that the provincial legislature be dissolved.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA