ANC Gauteng says regional conferences won't convene this weekend
The ANC in the province says conferences will not go ahead this weekend, contradicting Tuesday’s national confirmation that delegates would meet as planned.
JOHANNESBURG - The confusion around the African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng regional conferences has taken yet another twist, less than 24 hours after the national leadership backtracked on a postponement of the gatherings.
The ANC in the province says conferences will not go ahead this weekend, contradicting Tuesday’s national confirmation that delegates would meet as planned.
The provincial leadership says it held a meeting with national executive committee deployees and regional leaders on Tuesday, to assess the state of readiness for regional conferences. It says all five regions have gone above the required 70% minimum threshold to hold regional conferences. But there are still outstanding matters.
On Monday, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule announced that all regional conferences in Gauteng had been postponed. The following day, the party’s spokesperson Pule Mabe said Magashule’s statement was taken out of context. He said: “There is no conference that has been stopped or postponed.”
But on Wednesday the Gauteng ANC has confirmed that members will not convene conferences this weekend.
Spokesperson Motaletale Modiba says the provincial party is confident that it will meet the deadline to convene regional conferences by the end of July.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
