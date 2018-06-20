ANC 'confident' Limpopo conference will go smoothly

The party has responded to threats from some ANC members who say they'll interdict the provincial conference from going ahead.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it is confident this weekend's Limpopo elective conference will go ahead unhindered.

The ANC says anyone planning to go to court should be in a position to prove that they've exhausted all internal avenues.

The ANC’s Pule Mabe says as far as the party is concerned it’s satisfied with all planned processes and is certain the Limpopo conference will sit as planned.

“We are actually encouraging our members if they could desist from the usage of the courts but either use or find relief in our own internal structures.”

It’s understood that concerns by disgruntled members include that the term of the Peter Mokaba regional executive committee has expired.

They say this should disqualify it from overseeing branch general meetings.

However, Mabe says the national executive committee has resolved that members should first raise their concerns internally before going to court.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)