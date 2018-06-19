Zolile Khumalo murder accused abandons bail bid
Twenty-three-year old Thabani Mzolo sat in the dock as his lawyer Charl Classen confirmed that they would now be abandoning bail.
DURBAN - Murder accused Thabani Mzolo has abandoned his bail application in the Durban magistrates court this morning.
Mzolo has been in custody for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo at a Mangosuthu University of Technology residence earlier this year.
#ZolileKhumalo 23-year-old Thabani Mzolo has appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court this morning. He has abandoned his bail application. The matter has been adjourned to the 29th of August and Mzolo will be detained at Westville prison. ZN pic.twitter.com/C2UXDRH9Uy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 19, 2018
Mzolo will be remanded in custody at the Westville prison until 29 August.
The state says it is still waiting for Khumalo’s post-mortem report, a photo album and DNA.
Khumalo’s family was also in the court this morning. They maintain their loved one deserves justice as a matter of urgency.
