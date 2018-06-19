Zolile Khumalo murder accused abandons bail bid

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Zolile Khumalo murder accused abandons bail bid

Twenty-three-year old Thabani Mzolo sat in the dock as his lawyer Charl Classen confirmed that they would now be abandoning bail.

Thabani Mzolo, who is accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo at a Mangosuthu University of Technology residence earlier this year, in the Durban magistrates court on 19 June 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
Thabani Mzolo, who is accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo at a Mangosuthu University of Technology residence earlier this year, in the Durban magistrates court on 19 June 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
one hour ago

DURBAN - Murder accused Thabani Mzolo has abandoned his bail application in the Durban magistrates court this morning.

Mzolo has been in custody for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo at a Mangosuthu University of Technology residence earlier this year.

Twenty-three-year-old Mzolo sat in the dock as his lawyer Charl Classen confirmed that they would now be abandoning bail.

Mzolo will be remanded in custody at the Westville prison until 29 August.

The state says it is still waiting for Khumalo’s post-mortem report, a photo album and DNA.

Khumalo’s family was also in the court this morning. They maintain their loved one deserves justice as a matter of urgency.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA