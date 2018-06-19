Working on Fire gears up for winter season

Parly committee in stand-off with Minister Molewa over SA Weather Service
JOHANNESBURG - Working on Fire has officially declared this year’s winter fire season.
The organisation says that Gauteng has recorded at least 400 fires and over 10,000 hectares of land has been burned in the last fire season.
Spokesperson Parapara Makgahlela says: “We’re also embarking on campaigns across communities, especially where fires broke out.”
The organisation has an integrated fire management programme, which includes fire management planning and community awareness programmes, among other things.
