Widow of murdered CT train driver testifies in court

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Widow of murdered CT train driver testifies in court

Piet Botha's wife Botha says while she realises Jatheme Hamid and Dorian Diedericks were just teens when they killed him, they were fully aware of what they were doing.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The widow of murdered train driver Piet Botha has testified against her husband's killers.

Sentencing proceedings are underway against two men convicted of the fatal shooting at Netreg Station in Bonteheuwel in July 2016.

A third has been convicted of being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Tania Botha has testified that while she realises that Jatheme Hamid and Dorian Diedericks were just 16 and 17 years old when they took her husband's life, the teenagers were fully aware of what they were doing.

She says she doesn't wish this grief on anyone, adding Botha's death has had a devastating effect on her family - emotionally and financially.

Testifying in aggravation of sentence, she has asked the court to consider handing down life sentences because she and her children will have to live the rest of their lives without a husband and father.

The emotional widow says while harsh sentences will never bring her husband back, it could protect the lives of others.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA