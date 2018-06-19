Widow of murdered CT train driver testifies in court
Piet Botha's wife Botha says while she realises Jatheme Hamid and Dorian Diedericks were just teens when they killed him, they were fully aware of what they were doing.
CAPE TOWN - The widow of murdered train driver Piet Botha has testified against her husband's killers.
Sentencing proceedings are underway against two men convicted of the fatal shooting at Netreg Station in Bonteheuwel in July 2016.
A third has been convicted of being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.
Tania Botha has testified that while she realises that Jatheme Hamid and Dorian Diedericks were just 16 and 17 years old when they took her husband's life, the teenagers were fully aware of what they were doing.
She says she doesn't wish this grief on anyone, adding Botha's death has had a devastating effect on her family - emotionally and financially.
Testifying in aggravation of sentence, she has asked the court to consider handing down life sentences because she and her children will have to live the rest of their lives without a husband and father.
The emotional widow says while harsh sentences will never bring her husband back, it could protect the lives of others.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
