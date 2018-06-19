[WATCH LIVE] Young women’s dialogue underway in JHB

The dialogue is organised by the Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini and President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected give an address.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is at City Hall in Johannesburg for an engagement with young women on Tuesday evening.

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko has welcomed guests, saying the event's theme is 'entrepreneurship'.

