Warm welcome for US gay choir at George’s first gay pride parade
George Mayor Melvin Naik said he cannot approve of the choir’s performance during an interview with a Christian radio station last week.
CAPE TOWN - An American gay choir has received a warm reception in George, despite a rocky start with the town mayor.
The Boston Gay Men’s Chorus took part in the town’s first gay pride parade earlier on Tuesday and will perform in a free concert on Tuesday night as well.
#GeorgeGayParade The choir will be performing in a free concert in George tonight as well. @MoniqueMortlock Video: Snazo Gulwa|Eden FM pic.twitter.com/vylvT07Wov— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 19, 2018
George Mayor Melvin Naik is facing disciplinary action by the Democratic Alliance (DA) after he said he cannot approve of the choir’s performance during an interview with a Christian radio station last week.
But musical director Reuben Reynolds says Naik’s comments didn’t faze the choir as it’s been fighting oppression since its existence 36 years ago.
“We’ve been fighting against people who tell us we shouldn’t be who we are and to that, we say we are who we are, and we’re going to stand up for who we are. We’re not going to let someone like the mayor put us down with his remarks. On the other hand, we’re perfectly open to having him experience who we are.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
