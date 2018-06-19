Things improving but drought remains in full effect - WC govt

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Things improving but drought remains in full effect - WC govt

For the first time in months, Western Cape dam levels have risen to above 30%.

FILE: The National Water and Sanitation Department released water from the Berg River Dam to the Misverstand Dam to alleviate the water crisis along the West Coast. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: The National Water and Sanitation Department released water from the Berg River Dam to the Misverstand Dam to alleviate the water crisis along the West Coast. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - While heavy rainfall in the Western Cape over the past few days has led to a spike in dam levels, residents are urged to continue saving water.

For the first time in months, Western Cape dam levels have risen to above 30%.

The average level for dams is currently sitting at 31.5%.

Last week, the level was at 25.8%.

Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James Brent-Styan: "We see major dams increasing by more than five percent per week. Theewaterskloof is currently at 26.6% and the Bergrivier Dam is at 61.7%. Things are improving but the drought still remains in full effect across the province."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA