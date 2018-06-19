Things improving but drought remains in full effect - WC govt
For the first time in months, Western Cape dam levels have risen to above 30%.
CAPE TOWN - While heavy rainfall in the Western Cape over the past few days has led to a spike in dam levels, residents are urged to continue saving water.
The average level for dams is currently sitting at 31.5%.
Last week, the level was at 25.8%.
Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James Brent-Styan: "We see major dams increasing by more than five percent per week. Theewaterskloof is currently at 26.6% and the Bergrivier Dam is at 61.7%. Things are improving but the drought still remains in full effect across the province."
