Talks to end Eskom wage dispute to resume
Workers downed tools last week over Eskom's decision to implement a so-called zero percent wage increase for the year, citing financial difficulties.
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Negotiations to end the wage dispute between Eskom and its employees will resume on Tuesday.
Workers downed tools last week over Eskom's decision to implement a so-called zero percent wage increase for the year, citing financial difficulties.
Eskom has blamed striking workers for load shedding, saying that there's been several reports of intimidation and damage to electricity infrastructure, but unions have rejected the claims.
Meanwhile, the power utility says it needs to inspect every unit at power stations to ensure that the system is stabilised.
It says that this is why it needs 10 days for its recovery plan after the implementation of load shedding.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe: "We need to ramp up production but we also need to make sure that every unit of the power station, we inspect, to make sure that things are where they're supposed to be and that process is expected to take between seven and 10 days."
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has also reacted to the country's power woes, saying that state capture is at the centre the issue.
"You begin with the history of where this matter has come from. Over the last number of years, Eskom has suffered under state capture, a project sponsored by Jacob Zuma but really championed by the ANC."
Popular in Business
-
Ford Kuga catches fire near Sandton
-
Information Regulator wants answers from Liberty over data breach
-
CEO Musk emails staff alleging employee 'sabotage'
-
#RandReport: Rand plunges to 6-month low as EM selloff worsens, stocks down
-
Solidarity welcomes suspension of Denel CFO
-
More load shedding expected as Eskom does full recovery on generating units
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.