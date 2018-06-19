Talks to end Eskom wage dispute to resume

Workers downed tools last week over Eskom's decision to implement a so-called zero percent wage increase for the year, citing financial difficulties.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Negotiations to end the wage dispute between Eskom and its employees will resume on Tuesday.

Workers downed tools last week over Eskom's decision to implement a so-called zero percent wage increase for the year, citing financial difficulties.

Eskom has blamed striking workers for load shedding, saying that there's been several reports of intimidation and damage to electricity infrastructure, but unions have rejected the claims.

Meanwhile, the power utility says it needs to inspect every unit at power stations to ensure that the system is stabilised.

It says that this is why it needs 10 days for its recovery plan after the implementation of load shedding.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe: "We need to ramp up production but we also need to make sure that every unit of the power station, we inspect, to make sure that things are where they're supposed to be and that process is expected to take between seven and 10 days."

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has also reacted to the country's power woes, saying that state capture is at the centre the issue.

He gave a briefing on Monday.

"You begin with the history of where this matter has come from. Over the last number of years, Eskom has suffered under state capture, a project sponsored by Jacob Zuma but really championed by the ANC."