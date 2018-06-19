South Africans back Semenya's court challenge against IAAF

Caster Semenya is challenging the IAAF's testosterone rule change on the basis that it violates the athletics body's own constitution, as well as the Olympic charter and athletes’ human rights.

JOHANNESBURG - Olympic champion Caster Semenya has received support from many South Africans as she prepares to challenge the IAAF's female testosterone regulations.

Semenya’s lawyers on Monday confirmed that the athlete will approach the Court of Arbitration for Sports over the regulation that could see her and other female athletes forced to undergo testosterone-reducing therapy, if they wish to continue competing.

She's challenging the rule on the basis that it violates the IAAF's own constitution, as well as the Olympic charter and athletes’ human rights.

In her statement, Semenya says it is unfair that people question who she is, adding that she just wants to run, naturally.

It is not the first time that the Olympic champion is tossed into the spotlight over her performance and whether she has unfair advantage over other athletes.

Under the new regulation, female athletes like Semenya would have to show that they have reduced their testosterone levels for a minimum of six months before being allowed to participate in IAAF events.

Her lawyers say that this is a landmark case concerning the discrimination of women in sports and the violation on universally recognised human rights.