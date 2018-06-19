Shabangu praised for handling of social grant payments matter

Post Office CEO Mark Barnes has praised Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu for her handling of the social grants matter.

CAPE TOWN - Post Office CEO Mark Barnes has praised Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu for her handling of the social grants matter.

Shabangu took over from Bathabile Dlamini earlier this year.

The Post Office is assisting grant beneficiaries to swap their current Sassa cards for new ones and it's hoped it will be able to take over cash payments from September.

Barnes says everything is on track.

"We jumped in with a lot of resources. I think we've got 2,765 computers out there, with 2,500 people manning them and we're seriously trying to swap into a card system that's got access to the national payment system."

He says Shabangu has been a great help.