Service delivery must go on, says under pressure Knysna mayor

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants him out after he backed a motion of no confidence against his predecessor.

CAPE TOWN - The mayor of Knysna, Mark Willemse, says that the municipality must carry on doing its job despite him facing disciplinary action.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela called the move a "coup" and asked Willemse to resign as mayor.

Willemse, instead, stepped down as the Eden District council Speaker.

He says that he'll be seeking legal advice once he reviews the charge sheet from the DA.

"We need to get on with governing, not only me. The council needs to govern, service delivery must go on. I have spoken to the management team at Knysna and mandated them to carry on with business as usual, apart from the political side of things."