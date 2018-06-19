Salga facing de-registration for breach of Labour Act
The Labour Department says that Salga has not submitted audited financial statements from 2012 to 2017, as well as minutes of meetings that elected office bearers.
JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Department has confirmed that the Registrar could act against municipal association, Salga, for breaching sections of the Labour Relations Act.
Salga is said to have violated Sections 98 and 99 of the Labour Relations Act, which require the above records to be submitted.
Salga’s Sivuyile Mbambato says there are investigations to determine how the situation was allowed to continue so long.
"For us it's business as usual and therefore we do need to act to ensure the matter is resolved."
But the Labour Registrar is having none of it and has given Salga 90 days to make representations as to why it should not be de-registered.
Labour Department spokesperson Teboho Thejane: "They need to adhere to the time frames or the Registrar will have no choice but to de-register them until they have complied."
Thejane says the Registrar will not hesitate to act if Salga fails to comply.
