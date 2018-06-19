Saica: Anoj Singh brought accountancy profession into disrepute
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) says Anoj Singh failed to comply with laws and regulations that he knew would discredit the accountancy profession.
The institute says the former Eskom CFO will face charges of misconduct at a disciplinary hearing, following an extensive period of investigation.
Singh has been implicated in a number of dodgy deals involving the Guptas during his time at Eskom.
The Saica says Singh compromised his professional judgment because of bias, conflict of interest or the undue influence of others.
In the past year, Singh’s close relationship with the Guptas has been exposed, including a number of luxury trips to Dubai that were allegedly paid for by the controversial family.
Even though Singh resigned from Eskom earlier in 2018, the institute believes he has brought the profession into disrepute and failed to disclose to the Eskom board the true reason for Gupta-owned Tegeta’s request for a R600 million prepayment from the power utility.
Meanwhile, Eskom has warned that there’s a very high chance of load shedding on Tuesday evening.
Stage 1 load shedding could be implemented from around 5 pm, depending on how the system is able to cope with electricity demand.
