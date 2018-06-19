Popular Topics
SA tech expert urges companies to protect consumer data

Insurer Liberty fell victim to a cyber attack last week but insists customers have not been affected

Liberty Holdings. Picture: EWN.
Liberty Holdings. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A South African tech expert says companies must invest more in quality security to protect customer data.

Insurer Liberty fell victim to a cyber attack last week but insists customers have not been affected.

The hackers stole data and then tried to extort the company.

World Wide Worx's Arthur Goldstuck says that cyber attacks are becoming more common in South Africa.

He says hackers are usually highly-skilled and well-equipped. Goldstuck adds once they've breached online security, they have free rein to steal as much information as they want. However, these attacks can be prevented.

“For businesses there’s a very simple solution and very expensive, that is to have state of the art security to protect customers’ data. There should be no limits when it comes to spending. The problem comes when callers are cut or best practice isn’t followed.”

Meanwhile, Liberty says it's working with authorities to track down the hackers.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

