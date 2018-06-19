SA Express may not pay staff June salaries
Fedusa says it will appeal to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to provide emergency funding.
JOHANNESBURG - SA Express says it’s working on finding a way to pay employees at the end of June after its aircraft were grounded a few weeks ago.
The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) says management has already warned workers that they may not be paid due to a lack of revenue.
Fedusa says it will appeal to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to provide emergency funding.
The South African Civil Aviation Authority says planes were grounded due to several technical reasons, which are still being resolved.
SA Express spokesperson Refilwe Masemola says: “We’ve been very proactive with regards to engaging with both labour and employees. Both the board and management are looking at every single alternative under the sun to ensure that salaries are paid.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding tonight
-
Saica charges former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh with misconduct
-
Paul Badrick steps aside as Grant Thornton CEO
-
Ford Kuga catches fire near Sandton
-
Low probability of load shedding for Tuesday, says Eskom
-
AA warns motorists to brace for possible fuel price hike in July
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.