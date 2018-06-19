SA Express may not pay staff June salaries

Fedusa says it will appeal to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to provide emergency funding.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Express says it’s working on finding a way to pay employees at the end of June after its aircraft were grounded a few weeks ago.

The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) says management has already warned workers that they may not be paid due to a lack of revenue.

Fedusa says it will appeal to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to provide emergency funding.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority says planes were grounded due to several technical reasons, which are still being resolved.

SA Express spokesperson Refilwe Masemola says: “We’ve been very proactive with regards to engaging with both labour and employees. Both the board and management are looking at every single alternative under the sun to ensure that salaries are paid.”

