Paul Badrick steps aside as Grant Thornton CEO
According to the firm, Paul Badrick stepped aside voluntarily pending the outcome of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations levelled against him.
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article stated that Paul Badrick had resigned. The article has been updated to reflect that he has stepped aside from the position of CEO, but is still in the employ of the company.
JOHANNESBURG - Paul Badrick, the CEO of Grant Thornton Johannesburg, has stepped aside from his position amid an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him.
Earlier in 2018, a former director at the company spoke out about alleged sexual abuse and victimisation at the company.
In a statement, Grant Thornton says Badrick stepped aside voluntarily.
Allegations against Badrick were made during an investigation by Grant Thornton International Limited (GTIL) following a former director’s claims of sexual harassment against a former head of forensics earlier in 2018.
The firm says the sexual harassment allegations against Badrick occurred during 2015. No formal complaints were made until the GTIL investigation which has just ended.
Grant Thornton has said it will investigate the allegations as quickly as possible and Badrick has stepped aside to allow the investigation to take place.
It also says chair of Grant Thornton Johannesburg’s governing board, Serena Ho, will take an active role with the executive committee in the management of the firm and its communications.
“We have zero tolerance for any form of harassment. We will continue to monitor and review and will take steps to address leadership challenges and the underlying culture,” the firm added in the statement.
LISTEN: Former director at Grant Thornton speaks of sexual harassment
