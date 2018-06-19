Parly committee in stand-off with Minister Molewa over SA Weather Service
Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa blocked the board’s appearance in Parliament on Tuesday, when it was to account for performance and other issues.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Environmental Affairs Committee is locked in a stand-off with Minister Edna Molewa over the South African Weather Service.
She blocked the board’s appearance in Parliament on Tuesday, when it was to account for performance and other issues, including a R2 million golden handshake for a former chief executive.
The committee says that Molewa is out of line, and has indicated that it will summons the board if necessary.
The South African Weather Service was due to answer questions on staffing issues and the alleged irregular appointment of a senior manager.
But for the second time, in as many weeks, it didn't pitch.
Minister Molewa sent a letter to Parliament late on Friday, saying the committee had no right to ask the board to appear and it accounts to her.
Committee chairperson Mohlopi Mapulane says he views Molewa’s letter as contemptuous.
Members of Parliament say they hold the right to call any public body to appear before them, and if Molewa continues to block the board's appearance, the committee will invoke its subpoena powers.
