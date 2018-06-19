Parliament calls on SAPS to prioritise cash-in-transit heist probe
Armed men opened fire on a G4S van in Athlone on Monday and used explosives to access the money.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's police portfolio committee has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to prioritise a recent cash-in-transit heist in Cape Town as these crimes continue to escalate across the country.
Committee chair Francois Beukman says: “We want to highlight the importance of close cooperation between SAPS and private security companies, the deployment of SAPS specialised units to deal with the scourge and then a clamp down on the illegal distribution of commercial explosives being used in attacks.”
Armed men opened fire on a G4S van in Athlone on Monday and used explosives to access the money. No injuries were reported.
Managing Director at G4S Cash Solutions Keith Alberts is still unable to confirm how much money has been stolen.
The heist comes as authorities work towards finding solutions to an increase in cash van robberies, particularly up north.
Last week, police and the cash handling industry met at Parliament to discuss the spike.
According to police, there have been close to 150 cash-in-transit heists since the start of the year.
For a map of the latest cash in transit heists in South Africa, click here.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
