NUM: Eskom tables wage hike offer of 4.7%

It's unclear if the reported 4.7% wage offer has indeed been tabled by Eskom or whether unions will accept this hike after initially being offered 0% for this year.

Eskom workers affiliated to NUM protesting outside the utility’s offices at Megawatt Park on 14 June 2018. Picture: @NUM_Media/Twitter
Eskom workers affiliated to NUM protesting outside the utility’s offices at Megawatt Park on 14 June 2018. Picture: @NUM_Media/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says Eskom has now tabled a new wage offer of 4.7% for 2018.

The NUM, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Solidarity have been in talks on behalf of their members with Eskom’s top management on Tuesday over the initial decision to cut salary increases altogether for the year.

Workers downed tools last week and there were several reports of intimidation and damage to infrastructure which Eskom says resulted in load shedding.

The unions have denied these allegations but have been determined to resolve the wage dispute.

It's unclear if the reported 4.7% wage offer has indeed been tabled by Eskom or whether unions will accept this hike after initially being offered 0% for this year.

However, NUM's spokesperson Livhuwani Mamburu took to social media earlier, saying the new wage offer was tabled on Tuesday along with a four-year agreement with inflation guaranteed.

Negotiations between the NUM, Numsa and Solidarity are expected to continue until Thursday.

Eskom says it would like to give the process a chance before making any public pronouncements.

At the same time, Eskom there's a likely chance of load shedding on Tuesday evening.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

