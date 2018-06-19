Popular Topics
‘No racism involved in Ashwin Willemse walkout’

This is according to a SuperSport and MultiChoice investigation after Ashwin Willemse walked off a live broadcast last month, saying that he would not be patronised and couldn’t work with Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.

A video screengrab of SuperSport analyst Ashwin Willemse moments before he walked off set.
A video screengrab of SuperSport analyst Ashwin Willemse moments before he walked off set.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane says Advocate Vincent Maleka has found that there was no racism involved in Ashwin Willemse walking out from an on-air broadcast.

Multichoice CEO Calvo Mawela and Khobane are addressing the media on Tuesday.

“The conduct between Naas and Nick during the off-air conversation with Ashwin and during the live studio broadcast of the post-match commentary of the match does not manifest naked racism and was not motivated by racist considerations.”

Willemse walked off a live broadcast last month after the Lions’ 42-24 win over the Brumbies, saying that he would not be patronised and couldn’t work with Nick Mallett and Naas Botha who played rugby during the apartheid segregated era.

Khobane says Willemse did not participate in the inquiry.

“Ashwin Willemse regrettably decided not to participate in the review even though all parties involved were advised of the process before it started and raised no objections at the time.”

However, it was found that Botha and Mallet were not racist.

“There was also no evidence of Naas or Nick exacerbating either intended or unintended subtle racism.”

Mallet and Botha are set to return to duty soon.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

