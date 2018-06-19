Newtown roadworks causing traffic delays in Joburg
The JMPD's Edna Mamonyane says that motorists must avoid the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Motorists are being urged to be patient as roadworks in Newtown are causing traffic delays in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.
The M1 North after the Crown interchange has been affected.
The JMPD's Edna Mamonyane says that motorists must avoid the area.
"Traffic is backed up to Uncle Charlies just after Southgate. We're requesting people to try and avoid that stretch of the M1. You're definitely going to be delayed. It's well over an hour."
Roadworks on the M1 North Smit Str are causing more than an hour delay from Southgate – - rather use Booysens Rd & go through the Joburg CBD or use Crownwood Rd & Main Reef through Fordsburg— EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) June 19, 2018
- On the M2 West there’s more than a 40min delay from Chilvers to the Crown I/C pic.twitter.com/ATjCX1QlcT
Popular in Local
-
[CARTOON] Malema Applies the Pencil Test
-
Malema’s comment about Indians damaging, unnecessary - says IRR
-
Don't know if you'll be hit by load shedding? Here's how to check the schedule
-
Ford Kuga catches fire near Sandton
-
Information Regulator wants answers from Liberty over data breach
-
Police to probe cash-in-transit heist in Cape Town
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.