Newtown roadworks causing traffic delays in Joburg

The JMPD's Edna Mamonyane says that motorists must avoid the area.

Early morning traffic in Johannesburg on 19 June 2018. Picture: @EWNTraffic/Twitter
Early morning traffic in Johannesburg on 19 June 2018. Picture: @EWNTraffic/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists are being urged to be patient as roadworks in Newtown are causing traffic delays in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

The M1 North after the Crown interchange has been affected.

The JMPD's Edna Mamonyane says that motorists must avoid the area.

"Traffic is backed up to Uncle Charlies just after Southgate. We're requesting people to try and avoid that stretch of the M1. You're definitely going to be delayed. It's well over an hour."

