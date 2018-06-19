Nerisha Singh takes legal action against Grant Thornton

Earlier in 2018, Nerisha Singh spoke out about alleged harassment and victimisation at the company.

JOHANNESBURG - A former director at Grant Thornton says she is now taking legal action against the firm after being forced to resign in the wake of a sexual harassment complaint she laid against the company’s head of forensics.

Her move comes as Grant Thornton has announced that its Johannesburg CEO Paul Badrick is stepping aside from his position, while an investigation into separate, unrelated claims of sexual harassment against him gets underway.

Singh is now turning to the courts after Grant Thornton retracted her employment contact allegedly because she had spoken publicly about being sexually harassed at the company.

Her attorney Natasha Moni says: “She has taken the decision because she has tried to settle, resolve and get Grant Thornton to understand the extent of the harassment within the company.”

Moni says last week the company offered Singh a settlement of over R3 million.

“It doesn’t seem as if they really understand the extent of the victimisation, discrimination, harassment, intimidation and the depravity of all of them.”

Meanwhile, in a statement on Badrick’s decision to step aside, Grant Thornton says it has zero tolerance for any form of harassment and is addressing what it calls the “underlying culture” at the firm.

