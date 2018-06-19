MPs not satisfied with Sibanye-Stillwater's response on mining deaths

Last week, five miners died from heat exhaustion at the Kloof Ikamva operation near Westonaria about, a month after seven workers died at the Driefontein mine due to a seismic event.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's portfolio committee on mineral resources says it’s not satisfied with the answers given by Sibanye-Stillwater and will meet again with management for further clarity on recent deaths at the mine.

A delegation from the committee, the Mineral Resources Department and labour met with mine management on Tuesday.

Committee Chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo says unions have been given a month to make submissions to the committee.

“We will try then to make an arrangement between ourselves, labour, as well as the Department of Mineral Resources. While on the other side, we are working with [mine] management to also say what do they think is the problem in their company and on the basis of that, can they then say what they think should happen.”

