More drug rehab centres on cards for Jobug, says Mashaba

On Monday, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba officially opened the refurbished a treatment centre in Randburg.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba pictured at the Golden Harvest Inpatient Treatment Centre on 18 June 2018. Picture: @cojhealth/Twitter
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba pictured at the Golden Harvest Inpatient Treatment Centre on 18 June 2018. Picture: @cojhealth/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says the city will open more rehab centres in an effort to curb drug abuse, especially among the youth.

On Monday, Mashaba officially opened the refurbished Golden Harvest Inpatient Treatment Centre in Randburg. The centre will accommodate nearly 60 children who are battling with drug abuse.

It’s the third facility Mashaba has opened so far this year.

The mayor says he plans to launch more rehab centres in the coming weeks.

“At the moment we have three. We will open two before the end of June while the others will be dealt with from the 2018/2019 budget approved last week.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

