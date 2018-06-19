Mining communities say draft Mining Charter is 'workable'
The draft charter was gazetted last week by Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.
JOHANNESBURG - Mining communities have weighed in on the draft Mining Charter, saying that while there are some points of concern, the document appears to be workable.
The previous charter was challenged in court and drew fierce criticism from some communities who claimed they were left out of the process.
Earlier this year, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that the mining communities must be included in charter negotiations.
A public participation process is now underway into the current draft document which will allow people to comment for a period of 30 days.
The communities’ legal representative, Wandiswa Phama, says they like that development is central to its mandate.
“It is a workable draft but it still has some gaps that communities would like to include in the charter itself.”
She says that her team will wait for further instructions from the communities once they’ve concluded submissions before making oral and written representations for the Minerals Department’s consideration.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
