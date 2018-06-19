Metrorail to probe cause of latest carriage fire in CT
Three train carriages were damaged at Steenberg railway station.
CAPE TOWN - An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of a fire in which three train carriages were damaged at Steenberg railway station.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the the fire inside the burning train on Monday.
No one was injured in the fire.
Metrorail in the Western Cape's Riana Scott: "It is too early as yet to confirm the cause of the fire. The estimate of the damage will be done once the carriages have been taken to the depot for further investigation and assessment."
About a fortnight ago a commuter died in a fire on a train in Ottery.
Several coaches were also damaged when a blaze broke out on board a train in the Retreat area.
Metrorail believes that arsonists are to blame for these incidents.
