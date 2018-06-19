Metrorail estimates carriage damage at R8m in suspected arson attack
Within a space of a month, three trains were set a light in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says damages are estimated at around R8 million after three train carriages were gutted in a fire at Steenberg station on Monday.
The railway service says a case of arson is being investigated.
Within a space of a month, three trains were set a light in Cape Town. In May, one person died after a blaze broke out in a carriage near Ottery station. A week before that, two carriages were allegedly set alight at Retreat railway station.
Metrorail's Richard Walker says: “We need to find out the motive behind this recent attack and why we have a situation where some culprits seem to be attacking our coaches and train sets. We’ve got cases of arson being investigated in all three incidents.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
