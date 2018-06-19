Magashule: ANC doing everything in its power to unite members
ANC leaders will be criss-crossing the country to deal with the divisions in the provinces before it starts with its official campaign for elections.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it's doing everything possible to unite its members as it prepares for next year’s elections.
The party held its special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday to discuss how it will foster unity in the face of deep divisions.
The meeting coincided with a court application by disgruntled Eastern Cape ANC members who want their provincial leadership dissolved.
The ANC will hold a briefing on Tuesday to deliver the outcome of its NEC meeting.
On Monday, after several members from the West Rand region marched outside the Saint George’s Hotel, a decision was taken to suspend all regional conferences in Gauteng.
The ANC’s Ace Magashule says they will do everything to push for unity.
“The unity programme is the plan from what our conferences said we should do.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
