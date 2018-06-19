Low probability of load shedding for Tuesday, says Eskom

Eskom says if it has to implement power cuts it will be between 5pm and 9pm this evening.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says there's a low probability of load shedding for Tuesday but says if it has to implement power cuts it will be between 5pm and 9pm this evening.

Eskom has blamed striking workers for load shedding, saying there's been several reports of intimidation and damage to electricty infrastructure.

Unions have however rejected the claims.

Meanwhile, the power utility says it hopes to resolve the wage dispute with labour unions this week before the matter is heard at the CCMA.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says the company will table a new offer.

"While we’re waiting for the CMMA to come up with a date, between Eskom and the unions we’re going to try and resolve this matter, possibly outside of CCMA processes."