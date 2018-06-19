[LISTEN] Women & Men Against Child Abuses launches #MiniMeToo campaign

Radio 702 | Women and Men Against Child Abuse has launched the #MiniMeToo, a campaign that aims to give sexually abused children a voice.

JOHANNESBURG - Women and Men Against Child Abuse has launched the hashtag “Mini Me Too”, a campaign that aims to give sexually abused children a voice.

Radio 702 presenter Joanne Joseph discusses the details around the campaign with the founder of Open Disclosure Foundation Andile Gaelesiwe and founder of South African Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse Rees Mann.

“#MiniMeToo is aimed strongly at adults. It demands of all of us, a commitment to protecting children, to ensuring we respect their bodily rights and expect the same of all who come into contact with our children. It demands that we, as adults, stop hiding behind the perceived shame associated with abuse,” Joseph said.

