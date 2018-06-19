[LISTEN] Veteran journalist Max du Preez talks apartheid & money

CapeTalk | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legendary journalist Max du Preez.

CAPE TOWN – “There were bombs going off. It was ugly… 1986, 1987, 1989 were rough times… I was fired.”

Veteran journalist Max du Preez recalls being a journalist during apartheid when he stood up for media freedom. Du Preez lost his job but believes he did the right thing at the time.

