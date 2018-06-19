Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Basetsana & Romeo Kumalo's sex rumours under spotlight

| Social media was abuzz earlier this month when there were claims that a media mogul had participated in a sex act with a popular South African rap artist while his famous wife watched.

JOHANNESBURG - Business tycoon Romeo Kumalo and his media mogul wife Basetsana Kumalo have laid criminal charges against an author for sharing what they say is false and defamatory allegations.

Social media was abuzz earlier this month when there were claims that a media mogul had participated in a sex act with a popular South African rap artist while his famous wife watched.

Talk Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa speaks to media law guru Emma Sadleir about the couple's response to the claims.

People don’t take enough responsibility for the harm caused to other when spreading salacious, harmful rumours on social media platforms, Bingwa said.

Sadleir said: “When you are in the eye of the storm like the Kumalos have been, the decision to take action is always a difficult one.”

For more information listen to the audio above.

