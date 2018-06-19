Knysna, George mayors await details of charges ahead of DA disciplinary action

Two mayors in the Southern Cape will find out this week what charges they face in separate disciplinary matters.

CAPE TOWN - First there was one, now there are three Democratic Alliance (DA) mayors in the Western Cape who've fallen foul of the party.

Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse is still awaiting a charge sheet from the organisation while George mayor, Melvin Naik, has been told he's been charged with bringing the party into disrepute.

Willemse's disciplinary action stems from the DA caucus in the town council backing a motion of no confidence in the former mayor, while Naik's charge relates to a recent comment he made which has been labelled as homophobic.

The DA's federal legal commission will convene a disciplinary hearing on Thursday to deal with Naik's comments on a local Christian radio station that he cannot approve of the Boston Gay Men's Chorus's performance in the town, set for Thursday, 19 June.

He has since issued a statement, saying that his views won't affect the event and do not represent the views of the party.

In Knysna, Willemse says that he'll be seeking legal advice once he's received a charge sheet from the DA. Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela met with Willemse and the Knysna DA caucus over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will soon know whether the DA acted unlawfully in sacking her. De Lille is challenging the party’s decision in the Western Cape High Court. The DA rescinded De Lille's party membership, saying she publicly declared she would resign from the party.

The court has, however, suspended that decision pending the application. The former PAC and ID stalwart maintains she's the victim, with the DA dead set on removing her without proof that she's done anything wrong. The party argues she's lost the confidence of the caucus in council and is not fit to hold office.

