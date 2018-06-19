JMPD cop due in court after accident that killed woman, children
The off-duty police officer was drunk when he collided into the woman on the Golden Highway on Sunday night.
JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer involved in a crash in which a woman and her two children were killed is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
The JMPD held a briefing on Monday where it apologised to the family of the deceased.
JMPD chief David Thembe said: “To the families of the deceased, we humbly request that you accept our apology.
I’m not going to allow JMPD officers to portray a bad reputation of the department, because one potato spoils the whole bag.”
The officer has been charged with culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
