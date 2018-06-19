Hawks arrest 6 suspects in NC for fraud & corruption

The arrests come after a two-year investigation into allegations of gross irregularities in the awarding of tenders at the provincial Health Department.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks in the Northern Cape have arrested six senior managers on charges of fraud and corruption.



Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the corruption amounts to R11 million.

“It’s in relation to a two-year project that we have been working on in the Northern Cape where it led us to the arrest of six suspects. There are six entities as well that are also accused of having played a role in this corruption case. As we speak now, we are just waiting for them to appear in court today in the Kimberley magistrates court and we will be opposing bail, should they apply for one.”

