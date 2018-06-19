Hawks arrest 6 suspects in NC for fraud & corruption

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Hawks arrest 6 suspects in NC for fraud & corruption

The arrests come after a two-year investigation into allegations of gross irregularities in the awarding of tenders at the provincial Health Department.

Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks in the Northern Cape have arrested six senior managers on charges of fraud and corruption.

The arrests come after a two-year investigation into allegations of gross irregularities in the awarding of tenders at the provincial Health Department.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the corruption amounts to R11 million.

“It’s in relation to a two-year project that we have been working on in the Northern Cape where it led us to the arrest of six suspects. There are six entities as well that are also accused of having played a role in this corruption case. As we speak now, we are just waiting for them to appear in court today in the Kimberley magistrates court and we will be opposing bail, should they apply for one.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA