Four people wounded in Milnerton taxi rank shooting
According to police, three of the victims are taxi owners and one is a bystander.
CAPE TOWN - Authorities are investigating a shooting incident where four people have been shot and injured at the Joe Slovo taxi rank in Milnerton on Tuesday morning.
The city's Richard Bosman says it may be related to taxi unrest in the area.
Bosman says taxis are also being diverted.
"Joe Slovo is a crime scene and it could be cordoned off for some time still. SAPS will want to investigate the shooting and they'll get the forensic guys out, so you can expect the area to be closed for at least another two to three hours."
