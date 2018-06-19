Families of Life Esidimeni victims still seeking closure

Christine Nxumalo, whose sister passed away at the Precious Angels NGO, says that families are pleased that government has met its compensation deadline but the road to healing still lies ahead.

JOHANNESBURG - While government has compensated the families of psychiatric patients who died and those who survived the disastrous Life Esidimeni transfers, they say they are still far from finding closure and healing.

Retired deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke ordered government to pay families R1.2 million each for both common and constitutional law damages.

The state had three months to make this payment - that deadline lapses on Tuesday.

At least 144 patients died after the Gauteng Health Department terminated its contract with the Life Esidimeni group and transferred them to ill equipped or illegal NGOs.

Compensation was not the only award in favour of the families at the end of the public arbitration hearings. Moseneke also ordered government to pay for several sessions of counseling for each family.

Section 27 lawyer Sasha Stevenson says that these sessions have also been happening.

"It should have happened right at the very beginning. Like many things in this case, it should have happened a lot earlier."

Christine Nxumalo, whose sister passed away at the Precious Angels NGO in Atteridgeville, says that families are pleased that government has met its deadline but the road to healing still lies ahead.

"People seem to think that when you get the compensation, everything goes back to normal. It doesn't."

Government procured compensation for 134 families who formed the total number of claimants in the arbitration and this has cost almost R160 million.

