Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding tonight

Stage one load shedding could be implemented from around five o'clock on Tuesday depending on how the system is able to cope with electricity demand.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned that there's a very high chance of load shedding this evening.

The parastatal says various problems, including last week's industrial action, are to blame for the implementation of rolling blackouts.

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe said: “Unfortunately, tonight the power system is looking severely constrained and as a result, there is a big risk that there must be load shedding from 5 pm this evening until about 9 pm.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)