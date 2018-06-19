Eskom hopes to resolve wage dispute before CCMA hearing

Employees at the power utility went on countrywide marches last week after Eskom told them they wouldn’t receive increases this year

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it hopes to resolve the wage dispute with labour unions this week before the matter is heard at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

The employer cited financial difficulties as the reason for the decision.

Employees were initially demanding wage hikes of up to 15% but said they were open to negotiation. Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says the company will table a new offer.

“While we’re waiting for the CMMA to come up with a date, between Eskom and the unions we’re going to try and resolve this matter, possibly outside of CCMA processes.”

Eskom has since blamed striking workers for load shedding, saying there’s been several reports of intimidation and damage to electricity infrastructure.

Unions have rejected the claims.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)