Eskom hopes to resolve wage dispute before CCMA hearing
Employees at the power utility went on countrywide marches last week after Eskom told them they wouldn’t receive increases this year
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it hopes to resolve the wage dispute with labour unions this week before the matter is heard at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
Employees at the power utility went on countrywide marches last week after Eskom told them they wouldn’t receive increases this year.
The employer cited financial difficulties as the reason for the decision.
Employees were initially demanding wage hikes of up to 15% but said they were open to negotiation. Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says the company will table a new offer.
“While we’re waiting for the CMMA to come up with a date, between Eskom and the unions we’re going to try and resolve this matter, possibly outside of CCMA processes.”
Eskom has since blamed striking workers for load shedding, saying there’s been several reports of intimidation and damage to electricity infrastructure.
Unions have rejected the claims.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
Ford Kuga catches fire near Sandton
-
AA warns motorists to brace for possible fuel price hike in July
-
Low probability of load shedding for Tuesday, says Eskom
-
Denel: Placing CFO on special leave in best interests of fairness
-
Rand falls to 6-1/2 month low as global trade war escalates
-
Information Regulator wants answers from Liberty over data breach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.